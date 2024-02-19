Lawrence Board of Works OKs new legal service

The City of Lawrence Board of Public Works voted unanimously Feb. 9 in favor of engaging Bose McKinney & Evans law firm in case the city requires legal advice regarding bonds.

Board member Zachary Brown, who also is the city’s chief of staff, told the board that the city currently doesn’t have plans that would require those services.

“However, we want to be prepared in the event that we will move forward with a bond to have someone ready to go for us,” he said. “And so that’s what this letter does.”

The board also approved three new reserve police officers to serve with the Lawrence Police Department.

LPD Lt. Scott Evans told the board that the three reserve officers, Todd Mattern. Derek Wilson and Braydon Varga, will assist with patrols on a part-time basis. Mattern is an officer with the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, Evans said, and is experienced in law enforcement through that position.

“Braden Varga is a young gentleman that had a desire to get into law enforcement,” Evans said. “He has his own career in business so he has never been able to apply full time, and he found this as an avenue that he could use to serve the community.”

Wilson has served as a reserve officer in other communities, Evans said, and wants to serve in Lawrence in part because he grew up in the community.

“All three of them have passed a background (check) and are excellent candidates,” Evans said.

Before adjourning, the board recognized that Mayor Deb Whitfield had attended to observe the meeting along with three Lawrence Common Council members: Council President Betty Robinson (D-at-large), Liz Masur (D-at-large) and Carlos Jennings (D-District 4).

The next Board of Public Works meeting is 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.