Swastikas created in fresh snow ‘very disheartening’ for Carmel Jewish family

A Jewish family living in a west Carmel neighborhood were shocked and dismayed to discover two swastikas and a star of David created in the fresh snow in their yard Feb. 17.

After discovering the symbols at approximately 11 a.m., they quickly alerted police, who are continuing to investigate the incident, which is believed to have occurred between 2 and 11 a.m.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said his family moved to Carmel from out of state less than three years ago. He said the incident is “very disheartening” in a community that had otherwise “surpassed our expectations.”

“This is the first time anything like this has ever happened to us,” he said.

He said his family has received an outpouring of support from neighbors and others and that Carmel police and city officials responded quickly and appropriately once notified.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam released a statement Feb. 18 strongly condemning “this despicable act.”

“This hateful display has no place in our city and will not be tolerated,” Finkam stated. “Carmel is a welcoming community and together we stand in solidarity against all forms of bigotry and hate. Carmel PD is looking into the isolated incident.”

The homeowner said his family is not a member of a temple and that there is nothing on their property that would identify them as Jewish.

“That’s the part that’s concerning, and the fact that they didn’t just put a Nazi symbol, the swastika, they (also) put a Star of David,” he said. “It was a beautiful fresh snow. If somebody really wanted to put a swastika, they could have done it at the front of the neighborhood where every single person coming in and out drives by. (But) they came in through our driveway. It was directed toward us.”

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis and ADL Midwest stated that they are “appalled by the graffiti” and that “this hate has no place in Indiana.” They also stated that antisemitism has been on the rise in recent months and urged incidents to be reported at jewishindianapolis.org/incidentreporting.