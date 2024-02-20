Athlete of the week: Fishers High School swimmer ends on special note in state finals

Fishers High School senior Avery Stein put a nice finishing touch on her prep career.

Stein helped the Tigers place third Feb. 10 at the girls swimming and diving state finals at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI. She placed third in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

Stein also was on the second-place 400 freestyle and third-place 200 freestyle relay teams.

“This final meet was special,” Stein said. “This year, my team has really stepped up, and we lost a lot of seniors from last year’s team. We showed we can be strong.”

Stein was named the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner, which is presented to a senior girls swimmer competing in the state finals.

“It was a surprise,” she said. “I was extremely grateful to even be nominated. Going in, I was like it would be incredibly awesome to win, and I did.”

Stein said the team excelled in mental attitude,

“The grit we show and the excellence that we achieve really shows our work ethic, and our coaches really set us up for the achievements,” Stein said. “They really lead us through swimming and through life.”

The Tigers placed second in the state team standings the previous four years. Fishers coach Joe Keller said Stein’s leadership helped guide the special group.

“She’s led this team in such a way and learned so much from the people before,” Keller said.

Stein, who ranks academically in the top 10 percent of her senior class of 907 students, is a member of National Honor Society, the Student Athletic Team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also is a two-time USA Swimming All-American. She will study pre-professional dental in college.

In 2023, Stein placed fifth in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. As a sophomore, she was third in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

“My favorite memories of my high school career were developing lifelong friendships,” Stein said. “The Fishers High School swim team is so very special, and that includes the coaching staff. I am so grateful to say that every year I have swam for FHS I could honestly call every person on my team a great friend. Also, it was really special to share two high school seasons swimming with my sister (Alexandra).”

Alexandra, who graduated in 2022, swims for the University of Wyoming.

Avery started swimming at age 5.

“Growing up, I played soccer and basketball and ran cross country and track up until high school,” she said. “I committed to swim at the University of Missouri (in February 2023). During recruiting, I was fortunate to have been invited to visit many great colleges but decided to sign with Mizzou because of the team dynamics, coaching staff and variety of resources. Mizzou’s swim team stood out to me with their positive atmosphere and supportive energy. During my official visit, the team welcomed me with open arms. I really liked the coaching staff and could see and feel how much they care about their athletes.

“On top of that, the university provides so many amazing resources for their student-athletes.”

Favorite athlete: Kate Douglass

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite musician: Zach Bryan

Favorite TV Show: “The Vampire Diaries”