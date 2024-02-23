Summer camps: Camp Belzer offers variety of activities

Central Indiana Scouting’s 200-acre Camp Belzer facilities in Lawrence offer a variety of camp activities.

“Discovery Day Camp has many repeat attendees,” Indianapolis Scouting Center Director Aaron Vikmyr said. “Once the youth/parents experience a week, they return for a second or third week. Non-Cub Scouts can attend without parents and participate in all the fun Camp Belzer has to offer under the guidance of our staff. Youth are broken into groups in age-specific categories and rotate through the daily schedule together like a den. Cub Scout program elements, electives and achievements are worked on by both non-Cub Scouts and Cub Scouts.”

Saturday passes, which cost $20, are new at the Skip and Alex Lange Innovation Center, a refurbished building that opened last year.

“Welcoming in and raising awareness to the general public that the Innovation Center is open for their Saturday adventures is new and slowly growing,” Vikmyr said.

Discovery Day Camp is open to the public and offers three different Discovery Tracks throughout the summer.

Gina Sherrill, marketing and communications director, said whichever Discovery Track attendees choose, the camper also will participate in Camp Belzer favorites like obstacle courses, The Maze, BB guns, archery, swimming, science experiments, crafts and more. With rock climbing and bouldering, indoor archery, an air adventure course, and much more, the Lange Innovation Center offers many learning experiences for any group.”

There is also pool time daily.

Discovery Day Camp serves youth ages 5 to 10 in age-specific groups of 5–6-year-olds, 7-8-year-olds and 9-10-year-olds. Each group had two dedicated staff members. Sherrill said attendees don’t have to be a member of the BSA to attend Discovery Day Camp.

“We aim to provide the highest-quality experiences for all youth to grow, learn and thrive,” Sherrill said. “We seek to create the best opportunities for anyone who enters our facility to expand their confidence, gain new skills and explore the world around them.”

In addition, Vikmyr said the traditional Cub Scout Day Camp is always popular and early sessions fill up fast.

For more, visit crossroadsbsa.org/camps/day-camps/.