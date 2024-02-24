Snapshot: Fire Department Tour

First-graders from Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township are learning about the City of Lawrence Fire Department, and a few groups from Crestview and Harrison Hill elementary schools recently visited the newly built Station 38. Over the course of the semester, all first-grade classes in the district will have the opportunity to tour one of three participating LFD stations, according to MSDLT. Lawrence firefighters respond to more than 6,000 fire calls and an average of 7,000 EMS runs each year. (Photo courtesy of the Lawrence Fire Department)