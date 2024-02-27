Westfield High School culinary educator named Teacher of the Year

Westfield High School culinary instructor chef Nikki Heflin was named National Teacher of the Year by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.

Heflin is an educator with the WHS culinary program, part of the high school’s family and consumer sciences department. Students in the culinary pathway have a chance to grow their skills through intense training, including earning certifications to enter the culinary and hospitality workforce.

The culinary department was founded 10 years ago with Heflin the only instructor and only two course options. Heflin was later joined by her teaching partner, chef Bryan Ferreria, and the pair developed the program to include 10 elective courses taught by four educators.

Heflin also sponsors the WHS FCCLA ProStart Culinary Team, Foodies Rock, which enters competitions and caters events.

The National Teacher of the Year recognition is a testament to her unwavering dedication, passion, and outstanding contributions to the field of Family and Consumer Sciences, school officials said.

Heflin will be honored at the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences national conference in Minneapolis in June.

For Foodies Rock catering information, connect with Heflin by email at [email protected], or call 317-701-4440.