Hamilton Southeastern Board approves contract for new superintendent

Patrick Mapes is officially the new Hamilton Southeastern Schools superintendent following a unanimous vote Feb. 28 by the HSE Board of Trustees approving his three-year contract.

Mapes, the former superintendent for Perry Township Schools, has been working for the district since Feb. 23 on a special short-term contract. He replaces former HSE Superintendent Yvonne Stokes, who resigned in September with a year remaining of her three-year contract.

No member of the public spoke during the Feb. 28 special meeting, which lasted less than five minutes. Board President Juanita Albright said the board looks forward to working with Mapes.

“The HSE school board is thrilled about what is in store for the future of our district,” she said. “We are confident Mr. Mapes will be a great addition to our administration and will spearhead continued efforts to enhance our schools and communities.”

Mapes spoke briefly and said it’s an honor to lead Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

“I’ve been here now for four days, I’ve visited 16 buildings (and am) amazed at the instruction that’s taking place and the opportunities of where we can take our kids in the future,” he said. “The teaching staff that I’ve met has been very welcoming, but the students and their interactions have been fabulous. So, I just appreciate the opportunity. I see a very strong team of teachers and administrators in the district that I’ve met so far, and look forward to working with them to make certain that we’re the top school district in the state of Indiana.”

Albright thanked Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Matt Kegley, who has served as interim superintendent during the hiring process for a new full-time superintendent. She said Kegley will be promoted to deputy superintendent.

A welcome reception for Mapes and his family is planned for 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Hamilton Southeastern Schools Central Office, 13485 Cumberland Rd. The public is invited.