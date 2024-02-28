Townhome development proposed for Union Street

The first reading of a proposed residential project intended to complement additional commercial and retail projects in the city’s historic downtown was held before the Westfield City Council this month.

An amendment to the Towns at Union Planned Unit Development was introduced during the council’s regular meeting Feb. 12. The PUD was first created in 2022.

The applicant, Pulte Homes of Indiana, LLC, wants to develop the vacant 12.86-acre parcel along Union Street south of David Brown Drive/E. 169th Street into a townhome community.

The amendment, if passed, would allow the construction of 80, three-story townhomes structures, with individual residences ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet.

Councilmemeber Jon Dartt, the sponsor of the PUD amendment, said the plans offered an exciting opportunity for development in Westfield.

“Union Street is and will continue to be a major artery into the downtown area of Westfield,” Dartt said. “If you look just south of this project, you’ve got Lantern Commons, the commercial mixed-use development going in, and you’ve got a residential development on the east side of Union Street. So, it’s going to be a great feeder into the downtown area. We’ve got the opportunity now to really make this development pop.”

Dartt said negotiations during the PUD amendment process will focus on meeting the needs and expectations of the people of Westfield.

A public hearing regarding the PUD will go before the Advisory Plan Commission March 4, with a workshop to follow April 15. The anticipated adoption date for the PUD is May 13.