Carmel woman organizes SCORE brunch to inform, inspire female entrepreneurs

On the heels of International Women’s Day, nonprofit SCORE Indianapolis aims to provide inspiration and networking for female entrepreneurs as part of the chapter’s inaugural Women’s Day Entrepreneur Brunch.

Set for March 9 – the day after International Women’s Day – the three-hour event will feature discussions from three women business owners centered around themes of overcoming obstacles, cultivating contacts and networking, and setting adequate pricing for products and services.

Speakers are:

Jennifer Wiese of BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery, who started her business in 2010 to support gluten-free eating following her son’s autism diagnosis. Her gluten-free snacks are sold in most major retailers, including Kroger, Whole Foods, Meijer and Target.

Michelle Shelburne, who founded Sanctuary Indy, Inc. several years ago in response to a lack of available and appropriate housing options for those who are chronically homeless in Indianapolis.

Geneva Taylor, owner of Tellis Executive Search, a search consultancy firm focused on leadership and contract staffing roles.

Following the presentations, speakers will participate in a panel discussion, answering questions from attendees.

“It’s the women telling their story while focusing on the common struggles other women entrepreneurs may face,” said Tricia Brace, a Carmel resident, SCORE Indianapolis mentor and women’s event organizer.

The event, which is a collaborative effort between SCORE, Ivy Tech and the U.S. Small Business Administration, focuses on women business owners who have been in business for six months or more.

Since more than one-third of small businesses started in Indiana are women-owned, Brace thought it made sense to offer support for women as they continue their entrepreneurial journeys.

As part of the partnership with Ivy Tech, students of the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation are invited to attend as well.

“These are our future entrepreneurs,” Brace said.

The event is being funded by the Lester, Muriel Edie Frasier Women’s Entrepreneurial Fund. If successful, Brace said the chapter hopes to offer the event twice a year, in the spring and in the fall.

The brunch is set for 9 a.m. to noon at Ivy Tech Fall Creek Campus, Room IFC 101, 50 W. Fall Creek Pkwy. N. Dr. Cost is $20. To learn more or register, visit score.org/indianapolis/event/womens-day-entrepreneur-brunch.