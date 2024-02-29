Fishers Event Center new home for Indy Ignite volleyball team

Brand-new professional volleyball team Indy Ignite announced Feb. 28 that the Fishers Event Center will be its official home court. The venue in Fishers, under construction now, will host Indy Ignite home games starting in January 2025.

The Fishers Event Center is set to open in November.

The announcement took place at the Fishers Event Center, with Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher, Indy Ignite co-owner Jim Schumacher, former Husker Volleyball player Kenzie Knuckles and Indy Ignite General Manager Mary Kay Huse.

“Indy Ignite is proud to represent not just Indianapolis, but the entire, regionwide volleyball community that makes Indiana one of the best states in the sport,” Huse stated in a news release from the city. “From the Fishers Event Center, our team will be able to serve the thousands of young athletes in Central Indiana, giving them everything they need to have an incredible night with their families.”

Indy Ignite is the third professional sports team to make the center its new home. ECHL Indy Fuel hockey team and the Fishers Freight Indoor Football League team also will play home games at the new center. According to the city, the three teams will bring more than 100 events to Fishers each year.

“The Fishers Event Center is set to become an epicenter of entertainment for the entire region, and Indy Ignite is going to spark a new chapter for sports in our city,” Fadness stated. “We look forward to cheering them on as they revolutionize the world of volleyball from right here in our own backyard.”

Pro Volleyball Federation began play in January. Indy Ignite is one of three expansion teams to debut in 2025. For more, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.