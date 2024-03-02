Current Publishing
Fishers’ District South project breaks ground
City of Fishers officials and representatives from Rebar Development break ground on the District South project, a $33 million mixed-use development in downtown Fishers. (Photo courtesy of the City of Fishers)

A Feb. 21 groundbreaking ceremony kicked off the construction phase for the downtown Fishers’ District South development, a $33 million mixed-use project along South Street near Lantern Road.

The project will be anchored by a four-story building surrounded by four three-story buildings, all offering apartments and commercial space. The central building will include 14,000 square feet of office space that has been claimed by housing developer Annex Group as its new headquarters.

The Annex Group plans to relocate up to 40 full-time employees to the building. There are 42 residential loft apartments on the upper floors of the central building with a shared rooftop outdoor patio, cafe, and work from home lounge.

“As a company, we crossed the 100-employee count within the last year, and we anticipate more expansion in Indiana and beyond in the near future,” Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group stated in an announcement from the city. “District South is unique in the fact that it has the square footage to grow with us. This complex will have so much to offer our team, making collaboration and everyday conversations more plentiful. Fishers will also be a great place for us to call home.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said he’s excited to see the city’s growth continue.

“Today’s ceremony marks the beginning of a series of developments on the south side of 116th Street that will spur more vibrancy and opportunities to live, work and play in downtown Fishers,” he stated.

District South plans to start pre-leasing later this year with a completion date of early 2025. For more, visit DistrictSouthApartments.com.

