Heartland Artistic Director shares Oscar predictions

Heartland International Film Festival Artistic Director Greg Sorvig, a Carmel resident, makes his predictions for Academy Awards winners ahead of the March 10 telecast:
Best picture: “Oppenheimer”
Best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Best actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
International feature film: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
Animated feature film: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Adapted screenplay: “American Fiction”
Original screenplay:” Anatomy of a Fall”
Visual effects: “Godzilla Minus One”
Original score: “Oppenheimer”
Original song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Documentary feature film: “20 Days in Mariupol”
Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”
Costume design:” Poor Things”
Animated short film: “Ninety-Five Senses”
Live action short film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Documentary short film: “The Last Repair Shop”
Film editing: “Oppenheimer”
Sound: “Oppenheimer”
Production design: “Poor Things”
Makeup and hairstyling: “Maestro”