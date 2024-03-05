Juvenile injured in shooting on Harrison Hill Elementary grounds

A 16-year-old shot in the leg at Harrison Hill Elementary School March 5 is in stable condition and police are investigating the incident.

A news release from the Lawrence Police Department stated that the report of a shooting at the school, 7510 E. 53rd St. in Lawrence, came in a little after 4 p.m.

“As responding officers arrived, they were advised by witnesses that the shooting occurred in the vicinity of the elementary school grounds,” the news release stated. “The Lawrence Fire Department responded swiftly to the scene, where they found the juvenile victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. Immediate medical attention was provided and the victim was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.”

Lawrence Police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police stated that there is no current threat to the school or neighborhood.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.