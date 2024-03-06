East entrance to Palladium closed at least through May

By Ken Severson

The east entrance to the Palladium is closed at least through May as cracked and aging pavers are replaced.

The work is being done as part of Clay Township’s efforts to expand and improve the adjacent Monon Greenway.

The $1.5 million project was approved in 2022 and is funded through general obligation bonds. Clay Township Trustee Paul Hensel said the work should be complete by June, but the timeline could be impacted by the weather.

Other entrances to the Palladium remain open, and street-level entry and elevator access are still available via the west entrance off 3rd Ave. SW.

Programming at the Palladium is not affected by the project.

“It won’t change the event schedule,” said Scott Hall, director of communications for the Center for the Performing Arts.