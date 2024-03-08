Current Publishing
ALI volunteers pack and organize new clothes and coats for distribution. (Photo courtesy of ALI)

Annual Mission Possible fundraiser to feature line dancing

By

Mission Possible, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Assistance League of Indianapolis, will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 18 at Daniel’s Vineyard and Winery, 9061 N. 700 W. in McCordsville.

The theme, “step up for those in need,” encourages participation in the volunteer-run organization and frame the evening of dinner, line dancing, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

“This is our largest fundraising effort to gain the resources we need to continue serving children and adults in the central Indiana area,” said Julie Yates, ALI vice president of marketing. “I think the good thing about this year’s fundraiser is that it is in a great venue. The entertainment is a very fun, interactive group line dancing where you don’t have to be stellar.”

Auction items include a seven-night stay at a timeshare in Mexico; three-night Nashville experience; two-night Chicago experience with two Cubs tickets; overnight stay at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis; a private chef-made dinner; and gift cards and local experiences.

Casual attire is encouraged. Johathan Byrd’s catering will provide appetizers, a plated chicken dinner and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Entertainment and line dancing lessons are by 5 Star Dance Studio.

ALI provides clothes and shoes to children in need, bears to trauma centers and hospice facilities, and sends volunteers to nursing homes and adult care centers throughout Central Indiana. The nearly 200 members are mostly from Hamilton County and North Indy communities.

“We are completing our second year of a literacy initiative where members are trained, they are going into elementary schools and reading to first grade classrooms,” Yates said.

The volunteers then initiate book drives and have so far donated 1,350 books to IPS schools so far.

Mission Possible tickets are available online for $150 or tables of eight for $1,200.

For more, visit alindy.org/mission-possible.html.

