$5M pledged to Community Fairbanks Recovery Center

A $5 million donation will go toward improving access to residential substance-abuse treatment in central Indiana.

According to an announcement from Community Health Network Foundation, Julie Wood, on behalf of the Tom and Julie Wood Family Foundation, has pledged to donate $5 million over the next five years for Community Fairbanks Recovery Center’s Recovery Housing program, based in Lawrence Township.

“Through this gift, our family aims to give back to Indianapolis — our community — which has given us so much over the years,” Wood stated. “There are so many people that are affected by substance use disorder; it’s heartbreaking. I have experienced the heartache of a loved one with addiction — it affects the whole family and the whole community around that person. Our family hopes the financial support we provide to Community Fairbanks Recovery Center will ensure a lasting and meaningful impact on individuals with substance use disorder and their loved ones.”

Community Fairbanks Recovery Center’s apartments provide a safe and sober environment for residents. According to the announcement, more than 250 individuals benefited from the Recovery Housing program in 2023, staying an average of 67 days.

A public health study from 2013 for acute-care users – including people with substance use disorders – shows that housing reduces emergency department and short-term detoxification use, and decreases hospitalizations and jail bookings, the announcement stated.

“An individual’s environment while receiving substance use disorder treatment can often determine the long-term success of their recovery,” stated Cathy Boggs, administrator and executive director of Community Fairbanks Recovery Center. “For some of our clients, returning home after primary treatment for substance use disorder is not always the best option. That’s where our Recovery Housing program can help, providing stability, fellowship with others in recovery and proximity to services so that sustained, long-term recovery is more possible and probable.”

The Carmel-based Tom and Julie Wood Family Foundation has provided previous gifts to Community Fairbanks Recovery Center. According to the announcement, from 2018 to 2023, the foundation gave $1.2 million to help clients in recovery with rent assistance.

For help with substance use disorders, call 800-225-HOPE.