Night & Day diversions – March 12, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy” is set for March 15 to 30 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Bohemian Delight & The Firebird’

Carmel Symphony Orchestra will present “Bohemian Delight & The Firebird” at 7:30 p.m. March 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Dan Hall and Steven Stewart will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 14 and Ryan Ahlwardt and his Friends are set to perform at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. For more, feinsteinshc.com.

St. Pat’s Comedy at The Cat

St. Pat’s Comedy at The Cat, presented by Dave Dugan, is set for 7:30 p.m. March 15-16 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way. For more, visit thecat.biz.

