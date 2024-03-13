Meet the Hamilton County Treasurer candidates

Republicans Susan Byer, the incumbent, and Robert Bragg are running for Hamilton County treasurer.

The candidates answered the following questions from Current.

Why do you want to run for this office?

Byer: To continue the positive changes I have made within the office for the public and my team.

Bragg: I believe we can improve our rate of return on dollars invested for future use, cut expenses and improve customer experience. I believe I have the ability to achieve these results. I come from an athletic background where the focus is always on achievement, and we need that in our government.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

Byer: Experience. I’ve been with the treasurer’s office for 18 years working and learning from the bottom up. I’m young enough to learn and incorporate new technology within our workflow with the maturity and experience to see how the changes will affect it.

Bragg: I am running against the incumbent. She will emphasize experience and I will emphasize performance. Hamilton County reported a return on invested funds of 3.95 percent in 2023 and 0.99 percent in 2022. We must do better in the current investment environment. A 0.1 percent annual improvement nets over $300,000 a year. I worked for Hamilton County for 30 years and have experience outside the treasurer’s office.

What top three issues is your campaign focused on?

Byer: Safety, liquidity and return. It is the treasurer’s responsibility to keep the county’s funds, safe liquid and to earn the highest return possible.

Bragg: Improving the return on the significant taxpayer dollars invested for future use, reducing office cost by adopting electronic delivery of property taxes for all who are willing to do so, which will likely reduce postage fees by over $50,000 a year, and reviewing all office policies to ensure more efficient operation and better customer service.

What is the greatest challenge facing the county? How do you plan to address it?

Byer: The county is growing rapidly. I plan to continue to provide excellent customer service to all of our residents.

Bragg: I believe the greatest challenge is population growth and improving the infrastructure to accommodate this growth. Funding this growth requires better returns on our investments now while the environment is ideal. Like every department, the treasurer’s office must minimize costs to get the best value for taxpayers’ money.

Rising assessed values are quickly increasing property tax bills, making it more unaffordable to move here (or stay here). How do you plan to address this?

Byer: Statutorily, the treasurer has no control over assessed values and property tax rates. I can help our taxpayers by directing them to the assessor for questions and appeals, and the auditor for filing deductions.

Bragg: It is a matter of supply and demand. Assessed values are rising because Hamilton County is a very desirable place to live (demand) and the supply of housing is limited. Every government office must keep costs as low as possible to reduce the property tax rate. A reduced rate can offset the rise in assessed value.

We live in an increasingly polarized and politically divided state and nation. How will you work to lead and better all Hoosiers – regardless of whether they support you or not?

Byer: As treasurer, I follow state statute for all decisions made in my office. I am here to perform my duties as investment officer and not to promote political agendas.

Bragg: The treasurer’s office works for all taxpayers, regardless of political affiliation. All citizens of Hamilton County have a right to receive the best possible customer experience from their government employees.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Byer: I work hard and do my very best for the taxpayers of Hamilton County. Last year, I made the county $19.7 million in interest income with investments that lessen the tax burden.

Bragg: I graduated from Taylor University in 1989 and I have lived in Hamilton County since 1989. My wife and I have two kids, a freshman at Purdue and a seventh-grader at Hamilton Heights (High School). I previously worked 30 years for Hamilton County with the final 16 years as assistant director of the probation department. My core responsibility was juvenile probation where we reduced staffing from 26 in 2007 to 12 in 2022 at a savings to the county of over $1 million per year. I am currently working with Fazoli’s Franchising Systems to open new Fazoli’s franchised restaurants.