The annual Spark!Fishers festival is among the events that received grant funding from Hamilton County Tourism. (File photo)

Hamilton County grants to help promote tourism

Hamilton County Tourism has given $95,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Tourism Gives grant program, which helps fund tourism-related organizations and events.

“We want to support those nonprofits that provide unique experiences for both residents and visitors,” Hamilton County Tourism President/CEO Brenda Myers stated in a recent announcement. “They are one of the many reasons why our community is such a great place to live and visit.”

Hamilton County Tourism launched its Tourism Gives program in 2006 and has provided more than $15 million in grants and special project support since it started. The county attracts about 6 million visitors a year, according to the announcement.

Recipients of the 2024 Tourism Gives grant program include:

  • Fishers Arts Council
  • Spark! Fishers
  • Fishers Art Center
  • Conner Prairie
  • Hamilton County Parks
  • Hamilton County Artist Association
  • Heartland Film Festival
  • Great American Songbook Foundation
  • Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
  • Center for the Performing Arts
  • Indiana Peony Festival
  • Carmel Christkindlmarkt
  • Carmel Arts & Design District/City of Carmel
  • Noblesville Cultural Arts District
  • The Nickel Plate District
  • 4H Fair
  • Carmel Jazz Fest
  • SERVE Noblesville
  • Noblesville Main Street
  • Actor’s Theatre of Indiana
  • Carmel Clay Historical Society
  • Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition
  • Museum of Miniature Houses
  • Noblesville Creates
  • Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC)
  • Noblesville Preservation Alliance
  • Sheridan Historical Society
  • Sheridan Main Street
  • Westfield-Washington Historical Society
  • Jackson Township Trustee
  • Noblesville Parks
  • Westfield Welcome
  • Atlanta New Earth Festival
  • Lights Over Morse
  • Carmel PorchFest
  • Carmel International Arts Festival
  • CarmelFest
  • Noblesville Porchfest

For more about the grants program, email Assistant Director of Community Engagement Sarah Buckner at [email protected].

