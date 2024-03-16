Hamilton County grants to help promote tourism

Hamilton County Tourism has given $95,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Tourism Gives grant program, which helps fund tourism-related organizations and events.

“We want to support those nonprofits that provide unique experiences for both residents and visitors,” Hamilton County Tourism President/CEO Brenda Myers stated in a recent announcement. “They are one of the many reasons why our community is such a great place to live and visit.”

Hamilton County Tourism launched its Tourism Gives program in 2006 and has provided more than $15 million in grants and special project support since it started. The county attracts about 6 million visitors a year, according to the announcement.

Recipients of the 2024 Tourism Gives grant program include:

Fishers Arts Council

Spark! Fishers

Fishers Art Center

Conner Prairie

Hamilton County Parks

Hamilton County Artist Association

Heartland Film Festival

Great American Songbook Foundation

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Center for the Performing Arts

Indiana Peony Festival

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Carmel Arts & Design District/City of Carmel

Noblesville Cultural Arts District

The Nickel Plate District

4H Fair

Carmel Jazz Fest

SERVE Noblesville

Noblesville Main Street

Actor’s Theatre of Indiana

Carmel Clay Historical Society

Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition

Museum of Miniature Houses

Noblesville Creates

Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC)

Noblesville Preservation Alliance

Sheridan Historical Society

Sheridan Main Street

Westfield-Washington Historical Society

Jackson Township Trustee

Noblesville Parks

Westfield Welcome

Atlanta New Earth Festival

Lights Over Morse

Carmel PorchFest

Carmel International Arts Festival

CarmelFest

Noblesville Porchfest

For more about the grants program, email Assistant Director of Community Engagement Sarah Buckner at [email protected].