Neighbors object to storage unit plan

A proposal for a self-storage facility on a 10-acre site along Oak Street will move to the next level, over the objections of some Stonegate neighbors.

The Zionsville Town Council approved an amended rezoning to rural general business district for the project area Feb. 5.

The petitioner, National Retail Development LLC, came before the Board of Zoning Appeals on March 6 for a public hearing, seeking a special exception to permit a self-storage development at the site east of Stonegate Drive.

As part of the zoning approval in February, the petitioner agreed to a list of conditions for the climate-controlled indoor storage unit development to ensure the property would not adversely affect adjacent properties. Those conditions include no outdoor storage, limiting the western entrance to emergency access only, landscaping buffers and downward lights. The site also will not use the name Stonegate in connection with the business.

During the public hearing, several Stonegate residents argued that the development would create more traffic into the residential neighborhood, despite the entrance on Oak Street, as well as concerns over hours of operation, lighting and potential effects on property values.

However, there was support from residents and members of the property owners association board, saying that the concessions granted by National Retail Development LLC are fair.

The BZA voted for a conditional approval of the special exception, that commitments be recorded with the Boone County Records Office.

The petitioner will now be required to present a development plan to the plan commission.