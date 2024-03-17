Noblesville fire fighters recognized at annual banquet

Members of the Noblesville Fire Department, Mayor Chris Jenson, Deputy Mayor Matt Light, Public Safety Director Chad Knecht, members of the City Council and others gathered March 9 for the 12th annual Noblesville Fire Fighters Awards and Recognition Banquet.

“This event was a testament to the dedication and bravery of (Noblesville’s) firefighters, who were recognized for their exceptional service to the community and outstanding performance while on the job,” stated Hamilton County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4416 President Jim Butts.

Noblesville District Vice-President Travis Lee welcomed guests and Erik Sablan of The Brick Room Comedy club provided entertainment. Butts emceed the awards presentation.

The following individuals were recognized for their acts:

Letters of Commendation: Deputy Fire Marshall Brian Lott, Lt. Josh Small, FF Cort Christy

Unit Citations: FF Joe Bertka, FF/Paramedic Ryan Haboush, Eng/Paramedic Chad Hatfield, EDO Nate Smith, Lt./Paramedic Eric Harris, Eng. Dave Holloway, FF Shawn McRae, FF/Paramedic Pat Perry, FF Lars Werner, Lt. Mike Durall, Eng./Paramedic Caleb Nicley, FF Zach Knutson, FF David Burkhalter, FF/Paramedic Ben Isaacs, FF Harrison Collins, Lt. Eric Giegerich, Eng./Paramedic Ben Asbury, Cpt. Tanner Howard, FF/Paramedic Brittany Bolden, FF Ryan Rector, Eng. Ray Bramble, FF Skyler Finnerty and Cpt. Brett Etherington

Excellence in Training: Lt. Eric Giegerich

EMS Provider of the Year: FF/Paramedic Alex Casselman

Fire Fighter of the Year: FF David Burkhalter

Officer of the Year: Division Chief Joe Scheumann

The Chief Kenneth L. Gilliam Leadership Award: EMS Duty Officer Nate Smith