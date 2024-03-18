Column: Carmel artist inspired by grocery store strolls

Al Hopkins walks through the produce section of local grocery stores to “get his creative on.”

His realism art of fresh fruit and veggies is incredibly detailed. The colors are so precise and real that it seems like I could reach into the painting and pluck off a blueberry. Persimmons were a recent inspiration in his highly controlled studio environment.

Hopkins has dabbled in art since his high school art classes taught by the admired James P. Doversberger (1928-2017) at Tipton, where he experimented with oils/acrylics and watercolors before firmly sticking with oils.

After getting married in the 1990s and launching his career, Hopkins took an artistic respite for a few years. His talent landed him directly in the Hoosier Salon upon his serious return around 1996 with multiple showings since. It was quite an accomplishment and soon was followed by exhibiting in the Indiana Heritage Arts exhibition!

The Carmel resident noted that Frederick Ebbesen Grue (1951-1995) is a strong influence. Most of Hopkins’ paintings are 6-by-8 inches or 5-by-7-inches and take between 40 to 60 hours to complete — understandable, considering the extreme details, multiple layers and refined shadows that his still lifes reflect. Visit his Instagram @alhopkinsfineart or his compelling blog anartistinindiana.globspot.com for more inspiring examples.

Hopkins’ attention to detail carries over to his gardening hobby. He grows heirloom tomatoes from seed and once cultivated more than 40 varieties of potatoes. His wife, Leigh, has a strong sense of creativity, too, with her weaving of blankets, pillows and throws. She enjoys home décor and is inspired by colors and the grandkids.

So, how do you get your creative on? Does a stroll through the produce section get you jazzed or is it sitting on the beach or hiking a trail? Tell me your story at [email protected] or rsorrellart.com.

Cheers!