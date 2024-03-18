Outpatient mental health and substance abuse care facility set to open in Carmel

Indiana Center for Recovery will host a community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 1 at its new access to community care center, 14555 Hazel Dell Pkwy., Suite 140 in Carmel. Tours and light refreshments will be available.

The center will offer outpatient services for substance abuse and mental health but will add services as needs become apparent.

“We’re literally an access to care. So, people can come to us and whether they stay with us for (intensive outpatient therapy) groups and individual therapy or not, we will still help connect them with a partner within the community,” said Hayley Dorsett, director of outpatient services and access to community care for Indiana Center for Recovery.

The staff will provide free assessments to anyone and help them find a path to the care they need.

Rob Bartlett, certified peer recovery coach for the access to community care center in Carmel, said his interest in serving the community comes from his past addiction struggle.

“It’s about being able to live the life you want to live, go where you want to go and not have to worry about being held down by a problem,” Bartlett said. “For me to be able to provide people access to find that freedom is such a beautiful thing, and I’m so grateful for it.”

The center was designed to have a welcoming clean feel, and the staff strive to treat each person as family.

“We genuinely care about the person that is stepping in our door, regardless of where they are in their journey or their recovery,” Dorsett said. “We want to make sure that every single person feels as though they’re valued, and that they have people in their corner to support them.”

The Carmel location will be open to ages 18 and up with plans to add an adolescent program.

“It’s a step down from inpatient therapy. It’s being in the real world, waking up at home, but still having that connection to treatment,” Bartlett said.

Starting April 1 hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with intensive outpatient therapy classes from 9 a.m. to noon on select days. Counseling and limited medical appointments will be available. Free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips will be provided on request.

Dorsett and her team identified Carmel as the location for its newest facility based on calls to their call center and visits to their other facilities.

The center will open with one peer recovery specialist and one therapist on staff. A psychiatric nurse practitioner will provide medication management on occasion.

Indiana Center for Recovery has three impatient and four outpatient facilities throughout the state with several more slated to open this year.

For more, visit treatmentindiana.com.