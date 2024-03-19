Grand opening delayed for Whitestown library

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library has delayed the grand opening of its Whitestown branch.

The ribbon cutting, originally scheduled for March 16, has been postponed to April because of unforeseen circumstances, according to the library.

“Due to a multitude of reasons beyond the Library’s control, we must postpone the Whitestown Branch Grand Opening until later next month. We apologize for this inconvenience and are very grateful for your consistent support. We will share more information about the new date as soon as it is set,” the library stated in a news release.

The library district broke ground on the $8 million, 23,000-square-foot branch in 2022 at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. It was originally slated to open in late summer 2023.

The new library will include features requested by the community, including a quiet reading area, an indoor playroom, MakerStudio, a large community room, a dedicated teen area, a sensory-friendly space and easy access to nature trails and outdoor reading spaces. The branch will also include a large green space, exterior patios and porches and a large community meeting room.

The Whitestown Branch is on 11 acres donated by the Town of Whitestown. It includes an open lawn for outdoor programs and a wooded walking trail.

For more, visit hmmpl.org.