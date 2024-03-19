Inpatient addiction recovery treatment center proposed in west Carmel

ARISE Substance Abuse Care Services is petitioning the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals for a use variance to allow clients to stay overnight at its proposed facility in west Carmel at 4545 Northwestern Dr.

The BZA is set to review the request at its March 25 meeting, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Carmel City Hall.

According to documents filed with the city, ARISE “offers intensive addiction recovery treatment and counseling for individuals and families in Indiana and surrounding regions” and prioritizes “client-centered care, empowering individuals with diverse pathways to sobriety.” Most patients stay at the facility for approximately 28 days.

The site is zoned I1/Industrial, which allows medical clinics but does not permit inpatient care. It contains a single 9,400-square-foot office building that would be renovated to accommodate up to 30 inpatient clients. Approximately 20 employees are expected to be on-site at a time. It is not adjacent to residential areas.

The building previously housed a law firm that ceased operations Jan. 1.

Park Northwestern Service Association President Michael Einterz, whose law office operates near the proposed ARISE site, sent a letter to the City of Carmel planning department in support of the variance.

“We have thoroughly evaluated the potential impact of the facility on our neighborhood, and we are confident that it will be a positive force for our community,” the letter states. “The facility’s dedication to safety and security, as well as its proactive outreach and engagement efforts, assure us that it will be a responsible and respectful neighbor.”

The parent company of ARISE also operates The Commitment House, which has locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

If the variance is granted, work to renovate the building is expected to begin in June.