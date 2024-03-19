Lawrence Spring Fling set for March 30.

The City of Lawrence, Maddie Smiles and Benjamin Harrison YMCA will host the city’s annual Spring Fling starting at 9:30 a.m. March 30 at Community Park in Lawrence.

The annual event will include visits with the Easter Bunny, crafts and games, and — of course — Easter egg hunts.

Starting at 10 a.m., there will be a series of four egg hunts organized by age. Children 3 and under start first, then every 15 minutes a new egg hunt will begin and end with the final group of children — ages 10 and up.

Participants will gather at the community center at Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Rd.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is recommended for the egg hunts. To register or for more information, visit visitlawrenceindiana.com/events/springfling.

Maddie Smiles is accepting donations of candy to fill the Easter eggs. Donations can be made at Moo & Loo Frozen Treats and More, 5645 N. Post Rd. In Lawrence.