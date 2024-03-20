Development plans introduced to Noblesville City Council

The Noblesville City Council met March 12 at City Hall, where three proposed development plans were introduced. The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 26

What happened: The council heard introductory information regarding a preliminary development plan for The Courtyards of Hazel Dell, a single-family neighborhood on the east side of Hazel Dell Road north of 169th Street.

What it means: Matt Skelton, an attorney with Hamilton County-based law firm Church Church Hittle + Antrim, presented the project. According to the developer, EPCON Communities, the development “will feature 110 of Epcon’s classic courtyard homes on the property.” Skelton said home values would range from $450,000 to $1 million. Each home would have EPCON’s signature courtyard space. Skelton said the neighborhood would also include amenities like pickleball, community gardens and improvements to the Midland Trace Trail that runs through the property.

What’s next: A neighborhood meeting was held March 20 at Hazel Dell Elementary School to discuss the project. The development plan will be submitted to the city’s plan commission for a recommendation that will eventually be sent to the city council.

What happened: The council heard introductory information regarding a preliminary development plan west of Hazel Dell Road and south of the Midland Trace Trail to construct 180 for-sale townhomes known as The Village at Trail Crossing.

What it means: Jim Shinaver with the law firm Nelson & Frankenberger presented the project to the council. The subject site consists of approximately 19 acres and would range in square footage from 1,500 sq. ft. to 1,800 sq. ft. Townhomes would primarily consist of two-bedroom homes, possibly three-bedroom homes. The developer, MI Homes of Indiana stated, “average sale prices may range from $325,000 to $370,000 depending on home size and buyer amenity selections.” The developer also anticipates that the “overall investment in the community may be $70 million.” Shinaver said the proposed development has a large central green area for community residents to gather. He also said there would be a dog park, and all townhomes would have an attached two-car garage.

What’s next: A neighborhood meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 4 at Grace Community Church. The development plan will then be presented to the plan commission April 15 for a recommendation that will eventually be sent to the city council.

What happened: The council heard introductory information about a mixed-use development that includes a Kroger Marketplace, a Kroger fuel station, eight commercial lots and 98 single-family homes.

What it means: The project, Star Brick Village, will sit on approximately 71 acres at the northeast corner of Howe Road and East 146th Street. Skelton presented the development for LOR Corp., Southeastern, The Kroger Co. and David Weekley Homes. The Kroger Marketplace and commercial buildings are proposed to be built on the southern half of the site, while the David Weekley Homes neighborhood would be constructed on the north half.

What’s next: A neighborhood meeting was held March 18, and the development plan is set to go before the plan commission for a recommendation that will eventually come back to the city council. If the project is approved, construction would begin this summer.