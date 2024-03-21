White Rabbit Wraps now open in Carmel 

For Billie Lou Merriweather, there was a very clear reason why she chose the name for her vehicle and architectural wraps company.

“The name White Rabbit Wraps was inspired by the notion of embarking on a creative journey following the white rabbit down the rabbit hole,” said Merriweather, who owns the company with her husband, John. “Just as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ discovered a world of wonder and adventure, we envisioned a similar experience for our customers — exploring endless possibilities for personal and business branding through vehicle and architectural wraps. The concept of the white rabbit symbolizes curiosity, exploration and the willingness to venture into the unknown. By choosing this name, we aimed to evoke a sense of intrigue and excitement, encouraging clients to dive into the world of vehicle wraps with an open mind and a spirit of adventure.”

The Carmel couple will have a ribbon cutting March 28 for their Carmel headquarters at 1015 3rd Ave. SW.

“Color change car wraps have surged in popularity in recent years, becoming a notable trend,” Billie Lou said. “More and more car enthusiasts and everyday drivers are opting for these wraps as a way to personalize and refresh the appearance of their vehicles. With social media platforms showcasing stunning transformations, the trend of color change car wraps continues to gain traction among car owners seeking a unique and customizable aesthetic for their vehicles.”

Billie Lou said the services are a blend of commercial fleet graphics, office graphics, window graphics and personal color change wraps.

The couple has more than 20 years of combined experience growing and scaling businesses, leveraging experience, strategic expansion and sustainable growth, Billie Lou said.

“Lindsay Davenport, the president of the company, has 20 years of experience specifically within the industry, providing invaluable insight and leadership steering the company toward success,” Billie Lou said of the Fishers resident.

For more, visit whiterabbitwraps.com.