Fishers Police Corps offers $1,500 scholarship

Fishers Police Corps recently announced that it has opened applications for its annual Jen Grillo Memorial Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship awarded to City of Fishers’ senior high school students with an interest in pursuing a criminal justice career.
The deadline for applications is March 29.
Eligible students include those who attend Fishers High School, Hamilton Southeastern High School or who are home schooled or attend a high school elsewhere but are Fishers residents.
Officer James Alvis helped create the scholarship about 15 years ago.
“It’s been a long time, but I think the scholarship was my idea during one of the organization’s roundtable discussions,” Alvis stated. “It started out as a $500 scholarship and now it’s grown to $1,500.”
The scholarship memorializes a previous treasurer for the Corps, Jen Grillo, who volunteered throughout Fishers, including with the TherAplay Foundation, a nonprofit based in Carmel that provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for people with special needs.
Grillo was killed in a car accident 15 years ago.
“Jen was a really great person and amazing to work with,” Alvis stated. “Really, the scholarship is about honoring her by helping out local kids with college costs. We know $1,500 isn’t a lot, but it helps a Fishers student get a leg up on the costs of school.”
To apply, students must have a minimum GPA of 2.5, be accepted to an accredited college or university, seek to attend school full-time and possess school leadership, community commitment and a desire to contribute to society.
Applications are available online at fisherspolicecorps.org/scholarship.htm. For more, contact Alvis at at [email protected].