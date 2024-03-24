Zionsville students visit Statehouse

Seven students from Zionsville Community Schools participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2024 legislative session.

The students were welcomed to the capitol by State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). This session’s participants were Zionsville Community High School students Cate Colvin, Noah Samuel, Carter Schaaf, Georgia Tielker, Lily Vargo and Aiden Wolff. Participating from Zionsville Middle School was Sophia Heard-Alvarez.

In their roles as pages, the students gained experience assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties. The students also toured offices of all branches of government and spent time with Cash on the House floor to learn about the legislative process.

“This is a great experience for students to go behind the scenes and learn more about how state government works,” Cash stated. “I encourage more young Hoosiers to come to the Statehouse next session and be a page for a day.”

Students ages 13 to 18 are eligible to participate in the page program. Students interested in participating during the 2025 legislative session can contact Cash’s Statehouse office at [email protected] or 317-232-9600.