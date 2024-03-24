Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville students visit Statehouse
Zionsville students visit Statehouse
At the Statehouse in March for the page program were, from left, Zionsville Community Schools students Aiden Wolff, Carter Schaff, Noah Samuel, State Rep. Becky Cash, Georgia Tielker, Cate Colvin, Lily Vargo and Sophia Heard-Alvarez.

Zionsville students visit Statehouse

0
By on Zionsville Community

Seven students from Zionsville Community Schools participated in the Indiana House Page Program during the 2024 legislative session.

The students were welcomed to the capitol by State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville). This session’s participants were Zionsville Community High School students Cate Colvin, Noah Samuel, Carter Schaaf, Georgia Tielker, Lily Vargo and Aiden Wolff. Participating from Zionsville Middle School was Sophia Heard-Alvarez.

In their roles as pages, the students gained experience assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties. The students also toured offices of all branches of government and spent time with Cash on the House floor to learn about the legislative process.

“This is a great experience for students to go behind the scenes and learn more about how state government works,” Cash stated. “I encourage more young Hoosiers to come to the Statehouse next session and be a page for a day.”

Students ages 13 to 18 are eligible to participate in the page program. Students interested in participating during the 2025 legislative session can contact Cash’s Statehouse office at [email protected] or 317-232-9600.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIC COVER 0326 Eclipse Events 1‘Just look at the sky’: Viewing events planned throughout Carmel for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse 5thMeet the Republican candidates for Indiana’s 5th District Untitled 1 copyQ&A with Boone County auditor candidates Senator BreauxState Sen. Breaux dies soon after stepping back from duties CIF COM 0326 FHS state head shotFishers High School seeks first boys basketball state title SLED basketball info session GableYouth learn leadership skills for on and off the court
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact