Night & Day diversions – March 26, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy” runs through March 30 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Don Farrell’s Frank Sinatra tribute is set for 7:30 p.m. March 20, followed by the Bobby Clark Band March 21; “Deceptions: An Evening of Magic and Lies” March 22; and Will Hoge March 23 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, feinsteinshc.com

‘Fables and Folklore’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “Fables and Folklore,” featured “Golem” and “Pinocchio” at 7 p.m. April 5-6 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

‘Croce Plays Croce’

Croce Plays Croce’s 50th Anniversary Tour is set for 8 p.m. March 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series features Bullet Points at 7:30 p.m. March 27 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is set to run through March 31 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.