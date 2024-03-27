Current Publishing
Fishers community events – April 2024

Euchre tournament scheduled — The Fishers American Legion Post 470 will host a euchre tournament benefitting Special Olympics, with the event starting at 3 pm. April 13 at the Legion, 9091 E. 126th St. Food will be provided and the bar will be open to purchase beverages. To register, visit bit.ly/3waF2Hy.

Household Heroes classes available — Household Heroes classes at the Fishers Parks’ Maker Playground teach skills to fix simple household projects, such as drywall repair, plumbing, basic electrical wiring, tool usage, and more. Maker Playground membership is not required and classes are open to anyone age 16 and older, regardless of skill. Cost is $20 per person. All sessions are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/3HezXAa.

Upcoming classes are:

  • April 17: Picture Hanging
  • May 15: Toilet Trouble
  • June 19: Drywall Repair
  • July 17: Cut & Install Molding

City of Fishers government meetings — the following meetings are scheduled during the month of April:

  • Board of Public Works & Safety — 9 a.m. April 9 and 23, City Services Building court room, 3 Municipal Dr.
  • Fishers Armed Services Commission — 4 p.m. April 9, The Pavilion at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, 10 Municipal Dr.
  • Plat Committee — 4 p.m. April 10, Launch Fishers, 12175 Visionary Way
  • Finance Committee — 5 p.m. April 10, The Pavilion
  • Planned Unit Development (PUD) — 5 p.m. April 10, Launch Fishers
  • Plan Commission — 6 p.m. April 10, Launch Fishers
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools Board of Trustees — 6 p.m. April 10, Board Room of HSE Central Office, 13485 Cumberland Rd.
  • Town Hall Building Corporation — 4 p.m. April 15, The Pavilion
  • City Council — 7 p.m. April 15, Launch Fishers
  • Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability — 5:30 p.m. April 16, Launch Fishers
  • Nickel Plate Review Committee — 5 p.m. April 24, Launch Fishers
  • Board of Zoning Appeals — 6 p.m. April 24, Launch Fishers
  • Fall Creek Board of Zoning Appeals — 6 p.m. April 25, The Pavilion

