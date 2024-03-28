Current Publishing
Fishers readies for April 8 total eclipse
The solar eclipse in central Indiana will reach totality at approximately 3:06 p.m. April 8. (Photo courtesy of Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

Fishers readies for April 8 total eclipse

Communities and residents throughout central Indiana have been planning for the April 8 total solar eclipse for months, if not years, and that day is fast approaching.

In the City of Fishers, various public safety plans are in place for the big day, which is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors. According to an announcement from the city, police and fire departments and others have been preparing for the past six months with other officials in Hamilton County.

“As we prepare for the rare and exciting total solar eclipse, our public safety team has worked diligently to ensure that safety measures are thoroughly planned and implemented so residents and visitors alike can enjoy this unique experience in Fishers,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “We want residents and visitors to have a memorable and enjoyable experience, but it’s paramount that this experience is also a safe one.”

Those planning to drive to a viewing location should plan for significant traffic delays and make sure they have full fuel tanks, along with snacks and water, the announcement stated. Although road construction will be suspended April 8, some roads in Fishers remain closed or restricted because of ongoing construction. Allisonville Road is closed to north and southbound traffic at 146th Street; no cross-traffic is allowed at 141st Street and Ind. 37; and Cumberland Road will be limited to local access only.

Public safety personnel will be stationed throughout the city to help with traffic control and other issues that arise, according to the announcement. Emergency communications will be through the City of Fishers’ social media accounts or through the Hamilton County emergency notification system. Residents can sign up for county notifications at smart911.com.

Poor cell and internet service should be expected because of increased usage, and everyone viewing the eclipse should have a pair of special eclipse glasses to protect their eyesight.

Hamilton County Tourism offers a list of area businesses that have eclipse glasses for sale. The organization’s website also offers various safety tips for residents and visitors to prepare for the upcoming eclipse, including practicing wearing the glasses with children, especially very young kids; and not bringing pets outside or to viewing events to protect their eyesight, as well.

For a list of businesses with eclipse glasses, visit visithamiltoncounty.com/eclipse/eclipse-prep.

EVENTS

Numerous events in Hamilton County are planned to celebrate the eclipse. In Fishers, Conner Prairie is hosting a daylong festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor museum, 13400 Allisonville Rd.

The festival will feature Hoosier astronaut Mark Brown, scientist Rick Crosslin, music by Stella Luna & the Satellites and dancing by UZIMA! Drum and Dance Co.

Other viewing events are planned in Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield. For more, visit visithamiltoncounty.com/eclipse/viewing-locations/

The eclipse starts shortly before 2 p.m. on April 8, reaching totality at 3:06 p.m.

CLOSURES

Hamilton Southeastern Schools will be closed on April 8, which also will be the final day of the district’s spring break. Emily Pace Abbotts, director of school and community relations, added that there will be no activities, practices or events at any of the school buildings after noon that day.

City of Fishers offices will be closed for in-person services on April 8, but residents can call for assistance at 317-595-3111.

