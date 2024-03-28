Old Town developing Zionsville neighborhood

Current Publishing
Wild Air, a 260-acre mixed use development, will be built along Marysville Road and West Oak Street in Zionsville. (Image courtesy of Old Town Companies)

Carmel-based Old Town Companies will build its new community, Wild Air, on 260 acres in Zionsville.

The mixed-use development will sit on the property of the Johnsons, a prominent Zionsville family, at Marysville Road and West Oak Street. The development will offer single family homes, apartment and townhome options, a senior living facility, retail space, and community amenities.

Wild Air will honor the legacy of the late Elizabeth Johnson and her family’s service to the community and philanthropy through woodland preservation and a connection between site design and nature, according to a release by Old Town. The development will include a park, civic space, and a network of trails winding through 30 acres of preserved woodlands.

“Our Wild Air development embodies everything we’re passionate about at Old Town,” CEO Justin Moffett stated. “We take great joy in building not just a home, but a community, which is what we’re doing with Wild Air. This development will allow seniors to age-in-place in the area they love, provide opportunities for local businesses to flourish, and create a rich, vibrant place for families and individuals to thrive.”

Wild Air’s featured builders include Old Town Design Group, Gradison Design•Build, G&G Custom Homes, Wedgewood Building Company and David Weekley Homes.

Learn more about Wild Air at lifeatwildair.com or contact Kristen Hoyt at 317-764-7018 or [email protected].

