Carmel Democrat aims to bring entrepreneurial skills to Congress

Carmel Democrat Ryan Pfenninger wants to bring his entrepreneurial spirit to Congress. He filed Feb. 9 to run in Indiana’s 5th District and will face Deborah A. Pickett in the May 7 primary.

Pfenninger has launched multiple tech companies, most recently co-founding tech startup Overfuel Inc., a digital platform for auto dealers.

“In the tech world, when something is broken, we don’t sit around and point fingers. We jump in, find the bugs and fix them,” he stated. “We have to solve problems to be successful. That’s why I’m running. Politics is broken, but no one in Washington wants to find common ground, figure out real solutions and deliver them back here to Indiana.”

A graduate of North Central High School, Pfenninger founded and sold his first business while a student at Indiana University. Before starting Overfuel, he worked as chief technology officer for Validity, an email marketing and data software company.

Among his campaign priorities are policies that promote economic prosperity and job growth, reduction of the national debt and freedom to live without governmental interference.

“I want my daughter to grow up in a country where her reproductive rights are safeguarded and all Americans are protected from discrimination,” he stated.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face one of 11 candidates vying for the seat on the Republican side. That includes incumbent Victoria Spartz, who decided to run for reelection this month after previously stating she would not run again.

Learn more about Pfenninger’s campaign at RyanForIndiana.com.