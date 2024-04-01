Obituary: William R Fenoglio

William R Fenoglio, 84, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 24 leaving behind a legacy of integrity and compassion. His loss leaves an indelible void in all who had the privilege to know him.

Born in Clinton, Indiana, he was a graduate of Paul C. Schulte High School. He graduated with a Mechanical Engineering degree from Rose Polytechnic Institute in Terre Haute, now known as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. He was a four-year letterman for the Figthtin’ Engineers baseball team as a 2nd baseman and was co-captain his senior year.

He began his long and illustrious career with General Electric Company, where he held various management positions over a span of 23 years, ending his tenure in 1984 as vice president and general manager of the Component Motor Division headquartered in Fort Wayne. It was a proud day when he toured Electric Works with his family to see the transformation of the campus he knew so well for so many years. He joined Barnes Group in Hartford, Connecticut as president and chief operating officer, becoming chief executive in 1991. In 1994 he became president and chief executive of Augat, Inc., where he remained until he retired in 1996.

Bill served on the boards of various corporations and civic organizations, including the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra. For 32 years he was a member of the Board of Trustees of his beloved alma mater, Rose-Hulman, serving as its Chairman from 2009 to 2013. It was a meaningful moment for his family when, in the 2009 commencement ceremony, he handed his graduating eldest grandson his engineering diploma.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Becky (Williams) Fenoglio; his dear parents, William and Melba (Scaggiari) Fenoglio, and his brother, Dick Fenoglio. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Stephanie Salter; daughter, Denise Fenoglio; son, Todd Fenoglio (Judy); son, William Fenoglio (Kim); grandchildren, Guillaume Rousson (Megan Cooney), Julien Rousson (Katy), Adrien Rousson (Lucy DeFlavio), Lou Fenoglio (Abby Gras), Katie Fenoglio, Lily McKinney (Chad), Gabriel Fenoglio, Eve Fenoglio, and great grandson, Quintin Rousson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7th, at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 3301 St Marys Road, West Terre Haute, Indiana 47885. Preferred memorials to the Scholarship Fund for Rose-Hulman or the donor’s choice.

