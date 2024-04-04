Fishers provides about $400K for neighborhood improvement projects

The City of Fishers has granted $399,638.40 to help fund 28 neighborhood projects within city limits through the first cycle of its 2024 Neighborhood Vibrancy Grants program.

The city increased funding for the annual grant program this year. According to an announcement, total grant funds previously had been capped at $100,000, but for 2024, the city allocated $750,000. Another change this year is an 80-20 cost split — with the city paying the larger share — rather than the 50-50 match of prior years.

The program had 37 applications submitted for the first round of grants.

“In this year’s first quarter alone, we’ve seen an unprecedented level of community involvement and creativity through the Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant Program,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “This is a significant step toward realizing our collective vision of making Fishers an even more vibrant and engaging place to call home.”

Applications for the grant program are accepted on a rolling basis with funds distributed quarterly. Deadlines to apply for the remainder of the 2024 grants are April 30, July 31 and Oct. 31. Homeowners associations or neighborhood groups within city limits can submit applications at FishersIN.gov/Grants.

Some of the newly approved grant projects are:

Anchorage ($22,840) to install lighting and native plant species.

Britton Ridge ($25,000) to install erosion control at a retention pond.

High Point Ridge ($6,600) to replace the public safety gate with bollards.

Muir Woods ($9,440) to replace non-native species with native species.

Princeton Woods ($25,000) to install native landscaping.

Stevenson Mill ($6,650.60) for landscape improvements at the entrance along Allisonville Road.

Tanglewood ($25,000) for a new playground, playground border, mulch, benches and tables.

Timberstone ($1,519.16) to enhance entrance and pond landscaping.

Weaver Woods ($7,435) to repair and replace walking paths.