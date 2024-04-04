Westfield City Council approves fund transfers

After a public hearing with no comments, the Westfield City Council voted in March to transfer money within the general fund budget, to cover expenses anticipated as part of Mayor Scott Willis’ budget appropriations that were approved by the council in January.

The transfer represents $2.3 million pulled from certain departments, then reallocated for different needs, all within the general fund. In the case of the parks department, funds were subtracted then added back to cover changes now that parks and recreation has become a separate department.

To accomplish the transfer, the council approved the following appropriation reductions:

Parks Department — Personal Services: $42,231

Parks Department — Supplies: $500

Parks Department – Other services and charges: $368,245

Parks Department — Capital outlays: $2,000

Public Works — Personal services: $463,389

Public Works — Supplies: $29,300

Public Works — Services and charges: $1,357,560

Public Works — Capital outlays: $50,000

Appropriations were added in the following departments:

Facilities and Events — Personal services: $475,667

Facilities and Events — Supplies: $12,500

Facilities and Events — Other services and charges: $491,465

Facilities and Events — Capital outlays: $15,000

Parks Department — Personal services: $29,953

Parks Department — Supplies: $17,300

Parks Department — Other services and charges: $1,234,340

Parks Department — Capital outlays: $37,000

Councilmember Patrick Tamm said the ordinance means the city is taking accountability for spending.

“The great thing about this is it actually improves transparency and awareness with the public and with council as well with regard to transfers that may be occurring from one department to another department. It’s also compliant with Indiana law, but most importantly, it’s shining more light with what is occurring,” Tamm said.

On Jan. 29, the council approved a $3.2 million budget increase for 2024 proposed by Willis to invest more cash in economic and community development as well as the staff needed to reach Willis’ goals for the city.