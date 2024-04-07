Obituary: Linda Lawson

Linda Lawson, 82 years, a resident of Bradenton, Florida, and former resident of Noblesville, Indiana, died unexpectedly February 9, 2024, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She was born October 12, 1941, in New Castle, Indiana to the late Walter Fowler and Caroline (Peyton) Fowler-Campbell.

After spending most of her youth in New Castle, her family moved to Knightstown, Indiana where she graduated from Knightstown High School in 1960. She attended Ball State University and would later marry Charles Lawson on January 23, 1963. They recently celebrated their 61st year of marriage. She worked for Indiana National Bank in Indianapolis, but her favorite job was being the family’s “Domestic Engineer” being a stay-at-home mother. She was a volunteer for Connor Prairie where she worked in the “Apple Store”. Upon Charles retirement in 1999, Chuck and Linda moved to lake of the Ozarks Missouri, where they spent over 15 years enjoying retirement, and boating with many of their longtime friends. Together Charles and Linda would eventually move to Naples, Florida where she was active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Marco Island where she served on the hospitality Committee. She and Charles worked together for Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, Florida.

Linda enjoyed traveling, shopping, floral designing, interior decorating, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was a devoted friend.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Lawson, daughter, Janis Lawson, son, Jason (Amanda) Lawson, brother, Larry (Tina) Fowler, 6 grandchildren, Justin, Chandler, Matthew, Chase, Morgan, Mason, 4 great grandchildren, Skylar, Katelyn, Aiden, Beckett, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Pasco Chapel, 1780 W. Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145, or the Habitat for Humanity of Collier County, 11145 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34113.

