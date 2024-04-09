Athlete of the week: Brebeuf Jesuit senior guard kept getting better

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School senior guard Evan Haywood’s stock has risen throughout his high school basketball career.

“I feel like I made a big jump this summer in my mindset and my work ethic,” said Haywood, a Carmel resident. “Ever since then, I just kept it consistent with my routine and my work ethic through the season (and) that kept me in a mode of consistency. I think I also got smarter and able to read the game better. I started to really start to understand film study and understanding my opponents’ strengths and weaknesses before each game.”

Braves coach Allen Glunt said the Butler University-bound Haywood’s confidence and leadership improved as a senior. He averaged 19.8 points per game this past season after averaging 14.3 ppg as a junior.

Glunt said the Braves, who finished 18-6, increased their pace this season.

“As we created more possessions in games, he was able to capitalize on that with his ability to score,” Glunt said. “A very underrated aspect of his game that played into this as well is his ability to rebound.”

Haywood raised his rebounding average to 6.4 per game after averaging 4.3 rpg as a junior.

“As he worked his way through our program over the years, he has just consistently improved year to year,” Glunt said. “He has always been a very talented player. As more and more opportunities have presented themselves, he has been ready every step of the way. As his role became more prominent, he started bringing more guys along with him and he played a large role in our group’s cohesion. He’s as good of a teammate as he is a player.”

Glunt, who took the post after Haywood’s sophomore season, said Haywood played behind a talented group of seniors as a sophomore.

“During that time, though, he never wavered in his work ethic and development, so that when he got his opportunity his junior year, he was ready to hit the ground running,” Glunt said. “He went from not being able to get on the floor as a sophomore to leading us in scoring his junior year. Pretty incredible, but the more I’ve gotten to know him these past two years, (it’s) not surprising at all.”

Haywood said his biggest improvement going into his junior year was learning to move without the ball.

“Not standing still while the play is being run and always moving around to find the open spot on the court, so I could make any sort of play,” he said.

Haywood said he chose Butler because of the coaching staff and the culture.

“They are winners, and they know what it takes to win,” he said. “They also really value my entire game and see me as a person that can help them win games.”

Although it wasn’t really a factor in his decision, his uncle Rodney Haywood played for the Bulldogs under Butler coach Thad Matta.

“It is pretty cool to have two generations of Haywoods at Butler,” said Haywood, who plans to major in communications/journalism with a minor in business.

Favorite athlete: LeBron James

Favorite subject: English

Favorite TV show: “The Office.”

Favorite musician: Drake