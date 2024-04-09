Night & Day diversions – April 9, 2024

‘The King and I’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre production of “The King and I” runs through May 19 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Verdi’s Requiem’

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents “Verdi’s Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Johnny Folsom 4” is set for April 11, followed by Ari Axelrod April 12 and “Sweet Caroline: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond” April 13 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

’Sylvia’

“Sylvia,” a play by A.R. Gurney, runs April 12 to 23 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

Ray Chen

Violinist Ray Chen’s concert is set for at 8 p.m. April 12 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.