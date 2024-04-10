Fishers Century Club picks Fifty Club for quarterly donation

The Fishers Century Club announced that its members chose the Fifty Club of Fishers as its first-quarter winning charity during the club’s March 26 gathering.

The Fifty Club was nominated by John DeLucia, who said its mission was to provide supplemental death and disability benefits to police officers and firefighters in the City of Fishers who have become disabled or died in the line of duty.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Fifty Club of Fishers,” DeLucia stated. “Their work directly impacts the families of our injured or fallen first responders and I am grateful to my fellow attendees and participants of the Fishers Century Club for voting for them to receive this quarter’s funds.”

The Fishers Century Club comprises a group of men who each give $100 per quarter that is distributed to charities within the community. Different charities are nominated to receive a donation quarterly, and one is picked by the members. The quarterly donation has averaged around $3,000.

The club will collect funds for this quarter over the next two weeks before sending a grand total to the Fifty Club of Fishers.

The March 26 meeting also featured a presentation by the December meeting winner, Youth Mentoring Initiative, about how that group used the $3,300 it received.

The next Fishers Century Club meeting will be in June. For more information about the Fishers Century Club, visit fisherscenturyclub.com.