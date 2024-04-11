Carmel High School to induct 2 new members into Alumni Hall of Fame

Dr. Brian Gray is dedicated to giving back to his alma mater.

A 1998 Carmel High School graduate, Gray has been working with higher-level science students for several years. This year, he will join Bruce Wolf in the Carmel High School Alumni Hall of Fame, an honor given to those who have made a significant contribution in their chosen professions and through service to the community.

The induction ceremony is set for 7 p.m. April 18 at the CHS Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

“What makes them truly exceptional is their shared commitment to improving the lives of children, whether through medicine or service,” CHS principal Tim Phares stated. “Their tireless efforts serve as a testament to the power of passion and dedication.”

Gray, a pediatric and thoracic surgeon for IU Health at Riley Children’s Health and the surgical director of ECMO (extracorporeal life support) at Riley, said he did not expect the honor. He was nominated by CHS science teacher Craig Harper.

“It’s kind of wild to think about, because it was not anything that was on my radar,” said Gray, an Indianapolis resident. “It was probably more about what I do for students. I get the opportunity to go into Mr. Harper’s class a couple times a year and teach them the process from where they are right now to where I’m at to becoming a doctor practicing in the community and what that takes. I’ve been able to have some other mentorship interactions with those students. From what I hear, the students were instrumental in supporting me for this (Hall of Fame) honor. It’s a fun and rewarding part of what I can do on the side from my normal job.”

In his role as an assistant professor of surgery at Indiana University, Gray said he works with surgical trainees and medical students.

“I also work with undergraduate students, so I can work with students from high school to surgical trainees,” said Gray, who has three elementary-school aged children with his wife, Katie.

Gray, 43, attended the University of Notre Dame for his undergraduate degree and received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University. His general surgery training at the University of Michigan included a two-year ECMO fellowship.

Gray also enjoys working to improve the diagnosis and management of infants with congenital malformations.

Wolf, 66, worked for 40 years at his alma mater.

“I was totally flattered and surprised,” Wolf said. “I really didn’t think I was that noteworthy.”

Wolf, a 1975 graduate, started as a chemistry and biology teacher at CHS in the fall of 1980 after graduating from Purdue University. He also was an assistant baseball and football coach. He served on the staff of four football state titles. As a player, Wolf still holds the school record for longest touchdown pass reception of 97 yards in 1973.

Wolf, 66, became assistant athletic director in 1994. He retired in the spring of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you work with 14- and 18-year-olds, there are a lot of moments that inspire you and you reflect on,” Wolf said. “Our initiative to start the Champions Together program and Unified Sports for the kids with disabilities would probably be my most professionally rewarding (experience). It’s something I was an integral part of. I think it’s made a big difference at Carmel High School and other schools as well. I feel United Sports is entrenched and here to stay.”