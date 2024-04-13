Enjoy food, drinks April 20 at third annual Library After Dark

By Samantha Kupiainen

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host its third annual Library After Dark event from 7 to 10 p.m. April 20 at the main campus, 425 E. Main St. The fundraising event is for ages 21 and over and gives attendees an opportunity to enjoy an evening of food, drink and music.

“It’s one of our annual fundraising events put on by the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation, and this is the event hosted by our Young Professionals Group,” said Christy Walker, CCPL communications manager. “It’s an opportunity for attendees 21 and over to experience the library in a different way than they would if they came during regular opening hours. The group has all kinds of fun activities planned that you wouldn’t normally think of happening in a library.”

Tickets are required for event admission, which includes appetizers, wine, craft beer and activities throughout the library. An individual ticket is $40, while a pair of tickets is available to purchase for $75 through the library website. All proceeds benefit CCPL programming.

Entertainment options include mini golf, ping pong, board games, video games, karaoke, various musical performances, a photo booth and more.

“We’re getting 20 local restaurants to provide food and drink for the event,” Walker said. “It’s a fun way to see the library after hours and then the proceeds go toward the library for all ages, like our reading programs, the concerts and guest speakers that we bring in. They are all supported by our foundation and this Library After Dark event helps that.”

The 2023 Library After Dark event boasted 250 participants. Capacity was increased this year so more people can attend.

“It’s fun for people to experience the library in a way they wouldn’t on a day-to-day basis,” Walker said. “We had a really, really good response, and we’re excited that the Young Professionals Group is continuing the tradition this year.”

Learn more and register at carmelclaylibrary.org/library-after-dark.