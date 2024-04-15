Art and photography contest open to seniors

In celebration of Older Americans Month during the month of May, Boone County Senior Services, Inc. will host its 10th annual Art and Photography Contest and exhibition at the Lebanon Public Library.

Boone County residents 60 and older are invited to submit their entries in the categories of amateur painting, advanced painting, natural photography or computer-enhanced photography. Photos taken on mobile devices are accepted and encouraged.

Artwork must be submitted by April 24 to the Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St. in Lebanon. Artwork will be judged and hung on April 25, with results available at the opening of the exhibition that afternoon from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will be open to the public from April 26 through May 30.

There is no entry fee, however artists are limited to one piece only.

For inquiries, contact Anita Bowen at 317-873-8939 or by email, [email protected].

Boone County Senior Services, with offices in Lebanon and Zionsville, has been promoting independence and providing enriching opportunities for older adults in Boone County since 1978.

Learn more at booneseniors.org.