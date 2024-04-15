Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Art and photography contest open to seniors

Art and photography contest open to seniors

0
By on Zionsville Community

In celebration of Older Americans Month during the month of May, Boone County Senior Services, Inc. will host its 10th annual Art and Photography Contest and exhibition at the Lebanon Public Library.

Art Contest boone county
The 2023 Best of Show Award Winner was Shirley Luttrell of Zionsville for her advanced painting titled “Desert in Bloom.” (Photo courtesy of Boone County Senior Services)

Boone County residents 60 and older are invited to submit their entries in the categories of amateur painting, advanced painting, natural photography or computer-enhanced photography. Photos taken on mobile devices are accepted and encouraged.

Artwork must be submitted by April 24 to the Lebanon Public Library, 104 E. Washington St. in Lebanon. Artwork will be judged and hung on April 25, with results available at the opening of the exhibition that afternoon from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will be open to the public from April 26 through May 30.

There is no entry fee, however artists are limited to one piece only.

For inquiries, contact Anita Bowen at 317-873-8939 or by email, [email protected].

Boone County Senior Services, with offices in Lebanon and Zionsville, has been promoting independence and providing enriching opportunities for older adults in Boone County since 1978.

Learn more at booneseniors.org.


More Headlines

George P COVER photoDignity in death: Remains of Hamilton County man laid to rest in Westfield CIF COM HEPLAuthorFair 041624 1Meet the Author: Hamilton East Public Library to host all-ages book fair CIF COM FACAprilExhibit 041624Fishers Arts Council, STAR Bank present student work CIC COM 0416 Library After DarkEnjoy food, drinks April 20 at third annual Library After Dark cityhallCarmel in brief — April 16, 2024 CIZ 0423 COM Bixler murder folo 3Details emerge in murder of Zionsville woman
Share.