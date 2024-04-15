Lawrence township nonprofit to host aging expo

An upcoming event in Lawrence Township will provide information and resources to help area residents remain healthy as they age.

Hosted by the nonprofit Still Waters Adult Day Center, the first Preparing to Age Expo is set for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 19 at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave.

Diana Keely is executive director at Still Waters, which is affiliated with the church. She said they hope the expo will address what they saw as a growing need in the senior community.

“The event comes as a response to the evident gaps in services and support for seniors in the local area, despite projections indicating a significant rise in the senior population by 2025,” she said. “Over the past two years, Still Waters has diligently worked to broaden our services, offering free training sessions, lecture series and caregiver support to the local senior population. The increasing attendance at these events underscored the pressing need for additional resources tailored to seniors.”

The expo will provide a platform for seniors and caregivers to access existing resources, Keely said, and will feature more than 50 exhibitors specializing in senior care.

“The expo serves as more than just a resource hub,” she added. “It fosters a sense of community among seniors. By bringing together like-minded individuals, the event encourages networking and social connections, which are vital for overall well-being in the senior years.”

The expo, which Keely hopes will become an annual event, also will feature presentations, such as “Living at Peace with Loss,” which focuses on ways to cope with grief; “Bongo Boys Drumming,” an interactive presentation that focuses on the positive physical, mental and emotional effects of drumming; a presentation for people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia; and free vaccines offered by the Indiana Immunization Coalition.

Keely said there also will be entertaining presentations by the Still Kicking Cloggers and the Ukeladies.

“The overarching goal of the event is to foster community unity,” Keely said. “By bringing together individuals from various backgrounds and age groups who share a common interest in aging-related issues, the expo aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment where attendees can connect, share experiences and learn from one another.”

For more about this free event, visit stillwatersadc.org/events/preparing-to-age-expo.