Athlete of the week: Carmel High School shortstop off to fast start

Carmel High School junior shortstop JD Stein’s team goal for the baseball season is a lofty one.

The team goal is to win the IHSAA Class 4A state title, which would be the first in program history.

“To do that, we have to get out of our sectional, which is pretty hard,” Stein said. “Our goal is show to everybody who we are in sectional and then make a little run and get there.”

Stein is off to a strong start in pursuit of his personal goals.

“I like to be a tough out, keep batting average above .450 and hit a couple bombs,” Stein said. “I’m not going to try to do anything (special), just stick to my game.

In the first five games, Stein hit .545 with two doubles and two triples. CHS coach Ty Neal said Stein, who bats leadoff, is a disciplined hitter. He had seven walks and zero strikeouts in those five games.

“He’s a very talented player,” Neal said. “He’s a young man that works really hard on his craft. He’s a great teammate and very coachable. His strength is going to increase each year. He’s a very good runner. He plays the game aggressively.”

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Stein primarily played third base last season but played shortstop as a freshman.

“He is showing that he continues to play shortstop at levels above this (high school),” he said.

Stein said he changed his approach this season to hit more line drives.

Stein also played shortstop for the Indiana Bulls travel team.

“I like to play short the most. I get more range and can show off my arm a little more,” he said.

Stein originally committed to the University of Louisville but has reopened his recruitment. He said he is still considering Louisville.

“I’ll probably pick a place in two or three months,” Stein said. “I’m kind of seeing what comes to me first and then take it from there.”

Stein’s father, Mike Stein, a 1986 CHS graduate, played baseball at Northwestern University.

“His dad does a lot to help JD. He’s hitting him ground balls and throwing batting practice to him,” Neal said. “It’s a great baseball family.”

Favorite athlete: New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite musician: Drake

Favorite TV viewing: MLB Network