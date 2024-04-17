Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Revamped Carmel kitchen
Blueprint for Improvement: Revamped Carmel kitchen
After

Blueprint for Improvement: Revamped Carmel kitchen

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

Constructed in 1992 in Carmel’s Orchard Estates neighborhood, this home featured a well-designed and functional kitchen layout that was ready for a modern-style refresh. The homeowners were looking for a light and contemporary style while also increasing storage.

BFI 4 16 24 Before 2
Before
  • New maple cabinets extend to the ceiling, increasing storage space and extending the perceived ceiling height.
  • A modern green shade on the lower cabinets add a sophisticated color pop that perfectly accents the wood tones throughout the open concept space.
  • The curved lines of the statement range hood provide a striking contrast to the clean lines on the cabinetry and backsplash, while the light wood tone adds a touch of natural warmth and nuance.
  • The glossy artisan tile backsplash in tonal neutral adds texture to the overall aesthetic, while the hardware’s rich gold tones add a touch of classic style.


More Headlines

CIC COM 0423 Nowlin ChargesFormer Clay Middle School employee facing multiple criminal charges for alleged theft, unauthorized purchases judge gavel and handcuffs 1461290420nqCMan sentenced for Carmel bank robbery Carmel City HallCarmel considering limits on short-term residential pool, pickleball rentals CIC COM Arcade 3Serious fun: Carmel couple opens retro video arcade to fund scholarships for IT career training cityhallCarmel in brief — April 16, 2024 CIC HEALTH 0416 Husband Saves LifeQuick response by husband, Carmel Fire Department saved Carmel woman’s life 
Share.