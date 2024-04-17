Blueprint for Improvement: Revamped Carmel kitchen

Constructed in 1992 in Carmel’s Orchard Estates neighborhood, this home featured a well-designed and functional kitchen layout that was ready for a modern-style refresh. The homeowners were looking for a light and contemporary style while also increasing storage.

New maple cabinets extend to the ceiling, increasing storage space and extending the perceived ceiling height.

A modern green shade on the lower cabinets add a sophisticated color pop that perfectly accents the wood tones throughout the open concept space.

The curved lines of the statement range hood provide a striking contrast to the clean lines on the cabinetry and backsplash, while the light wood tone adds a touch of natural warmth and nuance.

The glossy artisan tile backsplash in tonal neutral adds texture to the overall aesthetic, while the hardware’s rich gold tones add a touch of classic style.