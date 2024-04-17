Current Publishing
You are at:»»»New management for Zionsville Golf Course
New management for Zionsville Golf Course
Zionsville Golf Course, now under new management, opened March 15 and is open through November. (Photo by Marney Simon)

New management for Zionsville Golf Course

0
By on Zionsville Community

The town-owned Zionsville Golf Course has new management for 2024.

The course, which opened for the season March 15, is now managed by Zionsville National, a private organization.

“The new operator plans to offer increased options in concessions and the pro shop as well as upgrading damaged drainage areas that need attention as well as facilities in collaboration with the Parks Board, which can provide matching dollars from the current golf course fund,” Mayor John Stehr told members of the Town Council in March. “The transition to the new management team will be pretty seamless.”

zionsville golf course putting green
Zionsville Golf Course includes nine holes and a putting green. (Photo by Marney Simon)

In February, the town sought requests for proposals for an organization to lead a public-private partnership to manage the municipal golf course. Until now, management and maintenance of the course was provided by the Zionsville Department of Parks and Recreation. Town officials said the move was to provide more efficient management of the course.

“This is a high-interest item. A lot of people really care about our golf course, and I think it’s a gem for our town,” Stehr said. “Not many towns have a great nine-hole course like that, so it’s great that it’s going to move forward in a good way.”

Stehr said currencies and passes will be honored in full, and there are no changes to course fees for 2024. Increases tied to the Consumer Price Index will be instituted in odd-numbered years starting in 2025.

Schedules for league play remain the same, and the Zionsville middle schools will continue to use the course for practices and matches. Summer camp schedules will also remain the same.

The nine-hole course was built in 1961 and operated privately until the town purchased it in 2007.

Learn more about the golf course at zionsville-in.gov/298/Zionsville-Golf-Course.


More Headlines

Dolly Zionsville town dogHello, Dolly: Zionsville’s newest hire is town therapy dog George P COVER photoDignity in death: Remains of Hamilton County man laid to rest in Westfield 1709871543317A voice for hope: Noblesville resident advocates for people suffering from chronic illness south villageAnalysis will detail economic impact of South Village cityhallCarmel in brief — April 16, 2024 ZBlast from the past logoCommunity invited to preview Zionsville after prom event
Share.