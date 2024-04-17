Noblesville Creates to feature three artists in April

Noblesville Creates, the city’s arts agency, will feature three Artists of the Month in April, according to account manager Lydia Cheesman.

The artists are Anita Strauss, Claudia Labin & Friends and Liz Hamstra. Each exhibit will be featured at a different Noblesville Creates showcase, at the Stephenson House on the Noblesville Creates campus, in the Meyer Najem second-floor gallery in Fishers and at Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers.

Strauss works with natural elements, such as branches, acorns, pinecones and moss. Cheesman stated the exhibit would be “like stepping into a booth at a fair” with fairy houses, including free-standing tree houses, fairy scapes and hanging designs.

“My hope is that people will be inspired to create their own fairy gardens and open up to the magic that is around us every day,” Strauss stated.

The entire exhibit will be on display at the Stephenson House on the Noblesville Creates campus, 107 S. 8th St., Noblesville, Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m through April 27, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Claudia Labin, Irwin Labin, Andy Ball, Julie Ball, Jim Barnes, Howard Friedman, Freddie Kelvin, Debbie Kriby, Bonnie Maurer, Tom Mueller, Bill Wehemier, Pat Wehemier and Gayle Williams will collaborate on an exhibit from April through June at Meyer Najem in Fishers.

Cheeseman stated their body of artwork will showcase “the result of a ‘cross-pollination’ of ideas, technique and experience.”

“I think this group gave me the opportunity to be more adventurous,” Claudia Labin stated.

Claudia stated she began painting seriously in the last ten years and credits Noblesville Creates as the “launchpad from which her artistic passions took off.”

“All of my artwork has a story to tell. (Every piece) is one of a kind, all unique,” Labin stated.

The Claudia & Friends exhibit is open from April 12 to June 29. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Meyer Najem second-floor gallery at 11787 Lantern Road in Fishers.

Liz Hamstra’s showcase exhibit, Into the Kaleidoscope, will be available from April through June.

Hamstra graduated from Heron School of Art with a major in ceramics and minors in photography and art history. According to Cheesman, she began teaching ceramics in Kentucky before moving back to Indianapolis, where she taught at the Indianapolis Arts Center for about a decade.

“All of my paintings have their own soundtrack,” Hamstra stated.

The exhibit can be seen at Four Day Ray Brewing, 11671 Lantern Rd. in Fishers, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hamstra will have a free public reception at Four Day Ray Brewery from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 4.

For more, visit noblesvillecreates.org.